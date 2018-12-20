Art Hounds: Katie McMahon hosts a Celtic Christmas

Retired music teacher Cathy Sando will be seeing Katie McMahon's Celtic Christmas for the fifth time this year. Sando loves McMahon's voice and enjoys hearing her sing a wide array of holiday music that's not often heard in the U.S. McMahon is joined by her band as well as the Corda Mor Irish dancers. This year's special guest is the Balkan music group Orkestar Bez Ime. Katie McMahon's Celtic Christmas is Friday, Dec. 21 at 7:30 p.m. at The O'Shaughnessy in St. Paul.

Actor and singer Regina Marie Williams looks forward to seeing "Khephra: A Hip Hop Holiday Story." Created by Shá Cage, Khephra is the story of a young girl who moves from Africa to the United States and reclaims her identity through a mix of hip-hop and African music and dance. "Khephra" runs Dec. 20-23 at the Howard Conn Theater at Plymouth Congregational Church in Minneapolis.

Commonwealth Theatre company member Stela Burdt recommends Dan Chouinard's annual Holiday Sing Along at the St. Mane Theatre in Lanesboro. Each year Chouinard presents an evening of music, singing, stories and special guests. Burdt says it's a charming event, filled with laughter and good cheer. This year Chouinard is joined by Prudence Johnson, as well as a couple of the Rhubarb Sisters. The singing gets underway at 7:30 p.m.