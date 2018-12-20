Mystery boom rolls across southern Minnesota skies

There are reports from around central and southern Minnesota of a boom and a flash in the sky early Thursday morning, possibly from a meteor.

People around the region reported hearing a boom that sounded like a distant explosion about 2:10 a.m. Thursday. Video from security cameras that recorded the event was posted on Twitter.

Got the same thing. Also in Otsego pointing North. pic.twitter.com/6sOYfj0Iv3 — Scott (@Paul5en) December 20, 2018

Nearly a dozen witness reports across Minnesota — from Prior Lake to Mora — were posted on a webpage set up by the American Meteor Society.

Weather chaser and information technology specialist Michael Stanga thinks he may have spotted it on a security camera at his home in Otsego, Minn.

Stanga said he has it set up to email him when the camera notices an unusual phenomenon, and he got a notification Thursday morning when he woke up.

Meteor Flash over N TC Metro #mnwx pic.twitter.com/EfA8CyWnaA — Michael Stanga (@RealMStanga) December 20, 2018

"I got an email about a flash on both of the cameras that I have," he said, noting he has weather and security cameras pointing up from his home, facing to the north. "I didn't actually hear it."

He said he noted some mention of something happening on Facebook that corresponded to the notification he got from his camera and went back and looked through the video his security camera recorded.

Skies were cloudy at the time, he added, so there wasn't a fireball or any bright object shown streaking through the sky.

Michelle Margraf, at the National Weather Service in Chanhassen, said there was no indication on radar or other weather instruments about what happened, although she said the data seems to indicate it was not weather related.