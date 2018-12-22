Minnesota prep sports roundup: holiday tournaments, and the end of an era

We're in the holiday break for most students in Minnesota — but many high school sports teams across the state will be taking part in holiday tournaments next week.

John Millea is a media specialist with the Minnesota State High School League; e writes the "John's Journal" feature at mshsl.org.

He spoke with MPR News about two big prep sports holiday tournaments coming up in Minnesota — one for hockey, the other for basketball.

Millea also talked about a longtime Minnesota sports journalist who is retiring at the start of 2019, as well as changes for the Apple Valley High School boys' basketball team this season after years of high-profile players and state tournament success.

Click on the audio player to hear the interview.