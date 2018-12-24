Celebrating food traditions

Holidays are great for spending quality time with the family. They're also a perfect time to revisit and celebrate family food traditions, dishes that you often prepare for the festivities, or secret family recipes that have been passed down by generation.

Host Angela Davis spoke with two Minnesotan chefs, Yia Vang and Amy Thielen, about food traditions and the role they play at the holidays.

Guests:

Yia Vang, chef and owner of Union Kitchen, a pop-up kitchen that holds dinners in the Twin Cities area.

Amy Thielen, chef and author of "The New Midwestern Table, and "Give a Girl a Knife."