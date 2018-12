Take a deep breath, smell triggers memories more than other senses

Why does the smell of sugar cookies or stew take you immediately back to the holidays with your parents? Well, its how the brain processes smells that contributes to their strong connection to memories.

Psychology professor Bridget Robinson-Riegler from Augsburg University explained to host Angela Davis why memories and smell are interconnected.

Guest:

Bridget Robinson-Riegler, Augsburg Psychology Professor