The purge: Get rid of the negative things and people from your life

We accumulate stuff and people around this time of year. We feel obligated to hold onto that gift from mom and to see that aunt. But what if you could just let it all go?

Well, you can. Host Angela Davis was joined by two guests to talk about the power of purging negative people and unnecessary things.

Guests: Dr. Yvette Erasmus— Therapist

Christine Daves— Professional organizer at Think Organized

Stephanie Silvers— Executive director of Dress for Success

To listen to the full conversation you can use the audio player above.