CenturyLink outage affects Minnesota customers

CenturyLink says customers are experiencing disruptions in phone and internet service in several states, including Minnesota. But the company says it does not yet know the extent of service outages.

CenturyLink says customers have not been able to file trouble reports online. But consumers are reporting widespread outages on several sites dedicated to telecommunication troubles.

The outages apparently began Thursday morning. Company spokeswoman Linda Johnson said CenturyLink is trying to find solutions. "We know how important these services are to our customers and we are working to restore services as quickly as possible," she said.