Prosecutors seek to charge teen as adult in East Side shooting

The Ramsey County Attorney's office has filed a petition to request that a teen boy be certified as an adult to face second-degree murder charges in the death of a 15-year-old.

The 16-year-old is accused of shooting Angel Reyes Hernandez] and leaving his body in the parking lot of an east side St. Paul dog park.

According to the petition filed in Ramsey County District Court, St. Paul Police were flagged down by the 16-year-old around 12:05 a.m. Sunday near the intersection of Arkwright Street and Arlington Avenue. The teen told them that four black males had shot his friend after exchanging a few words.

Officers found the body of Reyes Hernandez on his back near a snowbank. They found blood on the ground, a shell casing nearby, and also saw dried blood on his hands.

During a long interview with police, the 16-year-old's story changed several times.

When he was confronted with new evidence, the teen told investigators he wanted to speak with an attorney and his mother.

MPR News typically does not identify juvenile suspects.

Police obtained a Snapchat video which showed the 16-year-old pointing a gun at Reyes Hernandez and the camera.

Police interviewed witnesses who had been at a home with the two teens earlier in the evening. They said that the 16-year-old and Reyes Hernandez had been in an argument in another room and then heard a gunshot. The teen then asked the witness to help him dispose of Reyes Hernandez's body along with a bloody couch from the home.