Glen Campbell's "Wichita Lineman" reached number one 50 years ago

Glen Campbell's "Wichita Lineman" reached number one on the Billboard Country chart 50 years ago today. Jimmy Webb, who wrote the song, told Songfacts that the inspiration was an image he witnessed while driving one day.

It was a man "working up on the wires out in the Oklahoma panhandle with a telephone in his hand talking to somebody. And this exquisite aesthetic balance of all these telephone poles just decreasing in size as they got further and further away."

