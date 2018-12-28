It's been a warmer and wetter December than usual

December was a warmer than normal month with average monthly temperatures around the state running 6 to 9 degrees F above normal.

In fact on a statewide basis this December will rank among the ten warmest historically dating back to 1895. Over 70 percent of all days brought warmer than normal temperatures.

Thanks to the big winter storm over Dec. 26-28 this week, most Minnesota climate stations reported above normal precipitation for the month. The wettest area of the state was southeastern Minnesota where month precipitation totals ranged from 1 to 2 inches.

MPR's Cathy Wurzer spoke with University of Minnesota professor emeritus Mark Seeley about the weather.

