Think your payment card was hacked? Here are a few steps to minimize damage

The recent theft of customer payment card information at Caribou Coffee shops has consumers wondering how to protect themselves.

Mark Lanterman, a cyber-security expert and chief technology officer at Minnetonka-based Computer Forensic Services, said there are a few simple steps consumers can take to make the theft of payment cards or the account information on those cards less troublesome.

For one thing, he said it's much less of a hassle to deal with a compromised credit card than a debit card.

"If criminals steal your debit card numbers, they're getting direct access to your cash in your account. That account is going to be shut down while the bank conducts its own fraud investigation," he said.

Lanterman said with credit card theft, banks quickly issue new cards.

He also advises consumers to set up text or e-mail alerts for transactions. "These notifications identifying each individual charge that is occurring on our accounts, that is a great way for consumers to instantly know what charges are being made on their cards," he said.

Lanterman said it's also a good idea to freeze credit reports to block the creation of unauthorized accounts and to review account statements religiously.

In a message to customers, Caribou Coffee said the data breach occurred at company-owned stores between Aug. 28 and Dec. 3. That includes about 200 locations in Minnesota. The company says it's possible that customer name and card information — including security codes — were taken.

Caribou said that it is confident the breach has been contained. But the company advises customers to monitor credit card statements and watch credit reports.