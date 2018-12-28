Storm blamed for fatal Minnesota crash in Sherberne County

A powerful winter storm that has left roads snow covered and slippery in parts of the Upper Midwest is blamed for a Minnesota crash that killed one person and injured nine others.
• Live updates: Follow our weather live blog for the latest
Sherburne County sheriff's officials say a small bus collided with an SUV on a road east of Big Lake about 3 p.m. Thursday. Forty-seven-year-old Marilyn Balogi, of Zimmerman, was killed. She was a passenger on the bus. Seven other bus passengers, as well as the bus driver and the SUV driver, were injured and taken to area hospitals.
• Photos: Minnesota turns snowy, slushy, wet
The Minnesota State Patrol says it responded to 167 crashes, 259 spinouts and 13 jackknifed semis on Thursday. A blizzard warning issued by the National Weather Service remained in effect for much of the Dakotas and part of Minnesota through Friday morning.