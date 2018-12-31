Blizzard-like conditions in Red River Valley

Wind reduces visibility just outside Moorhead during the winter snowstorm Thursday. Forecasters say blizzard-like conditions are creating hazardous travel conditions in the Red River Valley.

Forecasters say blizzard-like conditions are creating hazardous travel conditions in the Red River Valley, especially in areas with open fields.

The National Weather Service in Grand Forks says falling and blowing snow with gusts of 40 mph have some sheriff's deputies reporting near zero visibility. Snow will gradually end across southeastern North Dakota and west central Minnesota Monday morning.

Winter Storm Warning now in effect for portions of central MN. This upgrade is for the combination of 4-6", 30+ MPH winds, and crashing temperatures in the warned area. pic.twitter.com/1i6PpHIwRQ — NWS Twin Cities (@NWSTwinCities) December 31, 2018

A blizzard warning was posted for Norman County, Minnesota and Steele and Traill counties in North Dakota and for northeastern South Dakota.

The weather service says the snow and wind are accompanied by dangerous winds chills of 30 to 40 degrees below zero.