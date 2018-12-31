Five family-friendly options for New Year's Eve around Minnesota

Looking for something to do on Monday night to say farewell to 2018 and welcome 2019? Here are a few family-friendly ideas from around Minnesota:

Candlelight hike at Fort Snelling State Park

The first of more than 30 candlelight events planned for this winter at Minnesota State Parks will be held from 4-8 p.m. on New Year's Eve at Fort Snelling State Park in the Twin Cities.

"The trails will be lit with candle luminaries," said Amy Barrett, an information officer for the Parks and Trails Division at the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources. "The fireplace will be lit, there will be bonfires. You'll have a chance to get out and take a walk after dark. These candlelight events are really a beautiful way to experience a winter trail."

Be prepared for icy or slushy trails. Click here for more information on the Fort Snelling event; click here for details on upcoming candlelight events around the state.

Duluth Superior Symphony Orchestra

The symphony orchestra will offer a "New Year's Journey" concert at 7 p.m. at the Duluth Entertainment Convention Center.

"Don't stop believin' this is going to be an epic New Year's Eve adventure as the full orchestra rocks the house with the music of Rock and Roll Hall of Fame band Journey," the orchestra shared on its website. Warning: There could be dancing.

Find more details and ticket information here.

Circus at Mall of America

Nickelodeon Universe at Mall of America will host a "Moonlight Circus" and family dance party from 6 p.m. to midnight.

The circus performances by Xelias Aerial Arts Studio will take place at 6:30, 8:30 and 10:30 p.m. The dance party runs from 8 p.m. to midnight.

Click here for more details and ticket information.

Family-friendly celebrations on the ski slopes

Afton Alps ski area along the St. Croix River will host a family New Year's Eve celebration capped by a torchlight parade down the slopes at 9:25 p.m. and fireworks at 9:30 p.m.

There will be free face painting from 5 to 7 p.m., and live music in the chalet at 6 p.m.

It's free to watch; tickets are required for skiing and snowboarding. Find more information here.

Buck Hill ski area in Burnsville also has a New Year's Eve celebration, with fireworks at midnight — find more information here.

Last chance to see the Winter Wonderland in Brainerd

The Sertoma Winter Wonderland of holiday lights at the Northland Arboretum in Brainerd will wrap up its 2018 season tonight.

It features a driving tour of more than 80 animated light displays — all amid the fresh snow that fell last week.

The display is open from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m.; tickets are $15 per vehicle. Find more information here.

Free transit rides

Remember: If you're in the Twin Cities, all Metro Transit routes — buses, light rail and Northstar — will offer free New Year's Eve rides from 6 p.m. Monday to 3 a.m. Tuesday. No coupons required.

The Duluth Transit Authority also will offer free bus rides starting at 5 p.m. Monday, until the end of service early Tuesday.