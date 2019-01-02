Three views on our nuclear future

As we start 2019, nine countries have nuclear weapons — even as the United States has threatened to pull out of international non-proliferation treaties.

That seems ominous. But is it? Today, we take a hard but clear look at the world's nuclear future. Do nuclear weapons even matter? Are we entering an area of arms control without formal agreements? And how does North Korea and a possible second summit between Kim Jong Un and President Trump factor in?

MPR News host Kerri Miller sat down with three guests with three different views on the matter.

Guests:

John Mueller — Woody Hayes Senior Research Scientist and adjunct professor or political science at Ohio State University

Lynn Ruston — VP of Global Nuclear Policy at the Nuclear Threat Initiative

Sung-Yoon Lee — Professor in Korean studies at the Fletcher School at Tufts University

