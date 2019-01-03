Minneapolis officers will not be charged in death of Travis Jordan

A screenshot from body camera footage from Minneapolis Police Officer Ryan Keyes in the fatal shooting of Travis Jordan on Nov. 9, 2018.

Updated: 6:09 p.m. | Posted: 4:43 p.m.

Two Minneapolis police officers involved in the fatal shooting of Travis Jordan will not be charged, Hennepin County Attorney Mike Freeman announced Thursday.

Officers Ryan Keyes and Neal Walsh both fired their weapons at Jordan, 36, after responding to his home on the 3700 block of Morgan Avenue North on the afternoon of Nov. 9.

"In reviewing all of the evidence gathered by the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension, including video from the officers' body cameras, it was clear, at that moment, Mr. Jordan presented a real danger to the officers," Freeman said in a press release. "Under Minnesota law, they were justified in using deadly force."

The Hennepin County Attorney's Office posted the body camera footage on their Youtube channel. Be advised, the videos are graphic.

Keyes and Walsh had been called to the home on a report of a suicidal man.

According to the attorney's office report, the officers knocked on the door, got no response and in walking around the house spotted Jordan in the kitchen. They tried to get him to go to the front door.

He instead got on the phone with someone and told them the police were there, he had knives and, the report says, that "he was going to go down today."

Officers again tried to get Jordan to come to the door and he swore at them.

Officers went to the front of the house, where Jordan eventually came to the front porch, with a kitchen knife in his hand.

In the body camera video he says "Let's do this," to which Walsh says "I don't want to do this."

The officers draw their guns and Jordan comes out of the house toward them, continuing to say, "Let's do this." He begins to walk toward Walsh, who fires seven shots at Jordan. Keyes fires one shot. Jordan falls to the ground.

In a statement, Minneapolis Police Chief Medaria Arradondo gave his condolences to Jordan's family and acknowledged many people continue to be affected by the shooting.

"These two officers who took an oath to serve their community would never have wanted this outcome to be a part of their duties on that day," Arradondo said. "During their interaction they displayed professionalism in their communications and actions with Mr. Jordan, including immediately rendering first aid to him after he received his injuries. A situation such as this is certainly devastating and sad to the family of the deceased, families of the involved officers and our community as a whole."