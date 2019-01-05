Authorities ID man who died, officers involved in fatal police shooting in Albert Lea

State authorities have identified the man who died and the officers involved in a fatal police shooting Thursday morning in Albert Lea, Minn.

The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension reported late Friday that Joseph Alan Roberts, 27, of Albert Lea died from multiple gunshot wounds.

The BCA identified the three Albert Lea police officers involved in the shooting as Lt. Darin Palmer, Officer Jesus Cantu and Officer Jason Taylor. Authorities said Palmer and Cantu discharged their firearms; Taylor deployed a Taser and a chemical irritant.

Each of the officers has been with the department in the southern Minnesota city for at least 18 years. All three are on standard administrative leave.

The BCA said Taylor received a "minor sharp force injury" during a foot pursuit that preceded the shooting.

The BCA and the Albert Lea Police Department reported that the officers were called to a home on Court Street, near downtown Albert Lea, at about 10 a.m. Thursday on a report of a disturbance involving an individual now identified as Roberts.

When officers arrived, Roberts had left the home. The officers pursued Roberts on foot into an alley.

"At one point during the encounter with Roberts, Officer Taylor sustained the sharp force injury. He also deployed a chemical irritant and his Taser," the BCA reported. "Lieutenant Palmer and Officer Cantu discharged their firearms. Roberts was struck and pronounced deceased at the scene."

Authorities said BCA investigators recovered a knife at the shooting scene. The officers were not wearing body cameras, but squad car cameras were operating and recorded parts of the incident.

"The BCA is in the process of gathering evidence and determining the facts of the incident," the agency reported. "BCA agents are conducting interviews with witnesses and incident participants. Once the investigation is complete, the BCA will turn its findings over without recommendation to the Freeborn County Attorney's Office for review."