Authorities ID victim, arrest suspect in Minneapolis homicide

Authorities in Minneapolis have identified the victim and arrested a suspect in the city's first homicide of 2019.

The Hennepin County Medical Examiner reported Saturday that Anthony James Madison, 33, of Minneapolis died from stab wounds late Thursday night.

Officers found Madison after responding to the area of East 35th Street and First Avenue South on a report of a fight. Officers found Madison outside, "gravely injured." He was taken to Hennepin Healthcare, where he died a short time later.

The suspect fled the scene. Minneapolis police said officers canvassed the area with homicide detectives and found cooperative witnesses.

Police arrested a 29-year-old suspect early Friday. He's being held in the Hennepin County Jail.

Minneapolis police said investigators believe the fatal confrontation began as an argument, and that the two men knew each other.