St. Paul police are asking for the public's help in locating a missing elderly man with dementia.

Manuel Morales, 83, was last seen on the city's West Side on Dec. 26. He was wearing jeans and a grey zip-up hooded sweatshirt over a maroon flannel shirt.

Morales is about 5 feet 4 inches tall and weighs 180 pounds.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to contact St. Paul police at (651) 291-1111.