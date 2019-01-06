Pedestrian killed in hit-and-run crash in Inver Grove Heights

A pedestrian died in a hit-and-run crash Saturday evening in Inver Grove Heights — the third fatal vehicle-pedestrian crash in the Twin Cities in as many days.

Inver Grove Heights police reported that a 55-year-old woman died after being hit by a vehicle on 80th Street, east of Blaine Avenue, just before 6 p.m. Saturday. The crash happened just east of U.S. Highway 52, near Inver Hills Community College.

A passerby who found the victim flagged down a police officer; lifesaving efforts at the scene were not successful.

Police did not release any information about a vehicle or driver suspected of being involved in the crash. But authorities did ask for anyone who was driving on 80th Street east of Blaine Avenue just before 6 p.m. Saturday — or anyone else with information about the crash — to call the Inver Grove Heights police tip line at (651) 450-2530.

Saturday's crash follows two other fatal vehicle-pedestrian crashes in the Twin Cities metro area in the previous two days.

On Thursday, two pedestrians died after being struck by a truck on Larpenteur Avenue in Roseville.

On Friday, one woman died and another was injured when they were struck by a vehicle at the corner of McKnight Road and Burns Avenue in St. Paul.

In both of those crashes, police said the drivers stopped at the scene and are cooperating with investigators.