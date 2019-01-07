Timberwolves fire head coach Tom Thibodeau

The Minnesota Timberwolves have fired head coach and team president Tom Thibodeau. He was told of the decision after Sunday's victory over the Los Angeles Lakers at Target Center.

Thibodeau was in his third season with the Timberwolves. Last year, he led them to the playoffs for the first time in 14 years. Thibodeau will be replaced by Ryan Saunders as interim head coach. General manager Scott Layden will take over as team president.

Britt Robson, who covers the Timberwolves for The Athletic, talked about the decision with Morning Edition host Cathy Wurzer.