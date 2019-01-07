Roseville police arrest driver of second vehicle in fatal pedestrian crash

Roseville police arrested a driver in connection with a fatal hit-and-run that killed two pedestrians last week. Detectives stopped the 61-year-old man as he was leaving a St. Paul bar on Saturday and arrested him on suspicion of driving under the influence.

Robert Buxton, 47, and Meridith Aikens, 45, were crossing Larpenteur Avenue Thursday evening when they were hit by a pickup truck driven by a 72-year-old man. That driver stopped and is cooperating with police.

Based on a reconstruction of the fatal crash and witness accounts, police believe at least one of the victims was likely hit by a second vehicle, which fled the scene.

Police say the man they arrested over the weekend had fresh damage to his vehicle and additional evidence links him to the crash. They say the 61-year-old was booked into the Ramsey County Law Enforcement Center on suspicion of criminal vehicular homicide.