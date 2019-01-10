Kaywin Feldman on art museums in the 21st century

The director and president of the Minneapolis Institute of Art is leaving in March to become director of the National Gallery of Art in Washington. Kaywin Feldman has led the Minneapolis museum, known as Mia, since 2008 and will be the first female director in the National Gallery's history.

She joined MPR News host and arts reporter Marianne Combs to talk about her time at Mia and what it takes to create a successful art museum in the 21st century.

To listen to the full conversation you can use the audio player above.