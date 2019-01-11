New annual precipitation record set in Minnesota

Back in the very wet year of 2016, Waseca, Minn., recorded 56.24 inches of precipitation, setting a new statewide annual precipitation record.

Only two years later in 2018 five southeastern Minnesota climate stations reported 50 inches of annual precipitation and two of them broke the state record: Caledonia reported 57.97 inches, and Harmony reported 60.21 inches.

That's one of the topics that retired University of Minnesota meteorologist and climatologist Mark Seeley discussed this week with MPR News host Cathy Wurzer.

Click on the audio player above to hear their conversation.