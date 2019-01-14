Wisconsin man charged in Jayme Closs abduction

The street where Jayme Closs was found was barricaded by the Wisconsin State Patrol, Friday, Jan. 11, 2019.

Jake Thomas Patterson. Barron County Sheriff's Department via AP

A Wisconsin man has been charged with kidnapping, two counts of first-degree intentional homicide and armed burglary in the abduction of 13-year-old Jayme Closs and the slaying of her parents.

Jake Thomas Patterson was arrested Thursday after Jayme apparently escaped from a remote northwestern Wisconsin cabin where she says she was held.

Patterson was charged on Monday.

A criminal complaint says Patterson spotted Jayme getting on a school bus one day and made up his mind to take her.

The complaint says Patterson told investigators he was driving to his job at a cheese factory one day near Almena, Wisconsin, when he stopped behind a school bus and watched Jayme get on.

The complaint quotes Patterson as saying when he saw Jayme, "He knew that was the girl he was going to take."

The complaint says Patterson went to the Closs home twice with the intent of taking Jayme but was unable to do so because too many people were around before he was able to kidnap her.

Investigators say Patterson, 21, broke into James and Denise Closs' home near Barron, Wisconsin on Oct. 15 by blowing the front door open with a shotgun. Jayme's parents were shot to death and the teenager vanished the same day.

Jayme has told police she tried to hide from the Patterson but that he dragged her out of her home and threw her in the trunk of his vehicle.

The complaint states that Jayme and her mother hid in the bathroom as Patterson came to the front door. They heard a gunshot and knew Patterson had killed her father.

Patterson then broke down the bathroom door, shot her mother and taped Jayme's hands and ankles. He then dragged her to his car and threw her in the trunk.

The complaint says Jayme was forced to go under a bed in Patterson's remote cabin and that he would stack totes, laundry bins and barbell weights around her so she couldn't move without him noticing. He warned her that "bad things could happen to her" if anyone found her there. The complaint says Jayme was kept up to 12 hours at a time with no food, water or bathroom breaks.

The complaint says Jayme escaped Thursday after Patterson made her go under the bed and told her he was going to be gone five or six hours. It says she pushed the bins away, crawled out, put on a pair of his shoes and fled the house.