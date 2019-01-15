Toto's song 'Africa' takes new form ... in an undisclosed desert location

Toto's song "Africa" has been lodged in our collective consciousness since the 1980s, but it's taken new form recently — where else, but in Africa.

Artist Max Siedentopf has incorporated the song into a new installation in the Namib desert, using six speakers connected to an MP3 player. He told the BBC that he "wanted to pay the song the ultimate homage and physically exhibit 'Africa' in Africa."

The installation, which is in an undisclosed location in the desert, plays the song on continuous loop. It's powered by solar energy, so could keep going for years — or until it's discovered by someone who doesn't like the song.