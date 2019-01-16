Climate change: Are we screwed?

In a recent piece about optimism and climate change for Vox, David Roberts was very frank:

"In a sense, we're already screwed, at least to some extent. The climate is already changing and it's already taking a measurable toll ... One way or another, when it comes to the effects of climate change, we're in for worse."

Despite all that, Roberts argues for "conditional optimism."

MPR News host Angela Davis spoke with two guests about where there's hope around the issue of climate change: MPR's Chief Meteorologist Paul Huttner and Kim Cobb, a professor of earth and atmospheric sciences at the Georgia Institute of Technology.

