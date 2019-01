What will it take to make green spaces accessible to all?

Despite a lack of snow in some parts of Minnesota, there are plenty of outdoor activities available this winter — including some of the best ice skating in years.

MPR News host Angela Davis spoke with Anthony Taylor, adventures director for the Loppet Foundation, about increasing access to outdoor activities and green spaces for all Minnesotans — and why it matters.

