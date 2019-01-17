Art Hounds: Portraits of and by Native American youth

Patience Thompson, 9, is one of several students who participated in a photo series organized by AICHO in Duluth. They took each other's photos and reflected on issues important to them. The results are on display at Denfeld High School.

Multimedia artist and DJ J.P. Rennquist recommends paying a visit to Denfeld High School to see an exhibition of photographs by Native American youth. Guided by photographers Ivy Vainio and Kristine Sorenson, the kids (aged 9-17) created portraits of one another, and reflected on the images. The result is a colorful, rich body of work that touches on the environment, culture and food sovereignty. Open to the public weekdays from 3:30-4:30 p.m. at the Denfeld High School media center through Jan. 24. You can also purchase a calendar of the work here.

Writer Carrie Pomeroy is headed to the Blue Harbor Center for the Arts Thursday night for the latest installment of the Bridges Readings Series, featuring The Sonoglyph Collective. The collective brings together poets and musicians, who perform together in a way that Pomeroy finds incredibly engaging and memorable. Pomeroy says she's impressed both by how the poets read or sing their work, and how the musicians instantly improvise in ways that capture the essence of the poetry. The evening gets underway at 7 p.m.

Artist Ryan Fontaine is a big fan of Anat Shinar's performance work. Shinar is a choreographer, but Fontaine says her work is unconventional, combining post-modern dance with absurdist theater. He says she often takes routine gestures which, through repetition, evolve or devolve into something completely different. This particular work, called "Something Elegant, Like This" is a meditation on the "cult of domesticity." Performances are this weekend and next at Pillsbury House Theatre in Minneapolis as part of its Naked Stages series.