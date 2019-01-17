How Germany got to 40 percent renewable electricity

In this photo taken in 2011, wind turbines stand behind houses of the village of Feldheim near Berlin, Germany.

Germany produced 40 percent of its electric power from renewables in 2018.

Emissions are on pace to fall 62 percent from 1990 levels by 2050.

That's an unthinkable greenhouse gas reduction pace here in the U.S.

But in Germany, many say that's not fast enough.

Toby Couture, founder and director of Berlin-based energy consultant E3 Analytics, catches us up on power and emissions trends in Germany.

Then, we hear a Climate Story from Shannon Mortensen from Warren, Minn.

