Minnesota's new housing commissioner has her work cut out for her

Housing and homelessness are top of mind in Minnesota, with the Hiawatha homeless encampment shut down and a lack of affordable housing across the state.

These issues and more will land on the plate of the state's new housing commissioner. Jennifer Ho will lead the Minnesota Housing Finance Agency. Ho is a Minnesota native and was a senior adviser at the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development during the Obama administration. She sat down with MPR News host Angela Davis to talk about housing in Minnesota.

To listen to the full discussion you can use the audio player above.