Ever wondered what gets the most airplay on MPR's sister station The Current?

According to an analysis by University of Minnesota librarian Shane Nackerud, the winning song is "Not the Kid," by Communist Daughter. He calculates the song has been played 541 times since 2009.

Nackerud based his research on The Current's playlist account on Twitter, which began in 2009. Current program director Jim McGuinn couldn't confirm the accuracy of Nackerud's count, but did acknowledge that it's a good song which the station has played a lot.

The Current is celebrating its 14th birthday this weekend with two concerts — featuring a total of eight bands — tonight and tomorrow night at First Avenue.