Parts of northern Minnesota drop into 30s, 40s below zero

Smoke rises from homes in St. Paul on a subzero morning in 2014. Temperatures dipped just below zero in the Twin Cities on Saturday morning, but fell into the 30s and 40s below zero in northern Minnesota.

Parts of northern Minnesota dropped into the 30s and 40s below zero early Saturday.

The National Weather Service relayed a report of 42 degrees below zero at Kabetogama in northern St. Louis County. A weather station in Togo reported a low of 40 below.

Other low temperature reports included:

39 below zero — Babbitt

38 below zero — International Falls, Cotton

36 below zero — Ely, Cook, Embarrass, Orr

35 below zero — Crane Lake, Bigfork

34 below zero — Northome