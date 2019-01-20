How cold was it this morning? As low as 45 below in northern Minnesota

Frost forms on a window as temperatures dip below zero in December 2017.

Temperatures in parts of northern Minnesota dropped into the 40s below zero on Sunday morning — the second straight morning of bitterly cold conditions.

The National Weather Service received a report of 45 below zero at Sea Gull Lake along the Gunflint Trail.

Other low temperatures included 44 below at Ash Lake in northern St. Louis County; and 42 below at Babbitt, Crane Lake and Celina.

The lowest wind chill observed was 55 below zero at Ely, with 52 below near Margie and 49 below at Bigfork and the Grand Marais airport.

Other Sunday morning low temperatures — air temperature, not counting the wind — reported by the National Weather Service included:

41 below — Kabetogama

40 below — Orr, Effie, Gunflint Lake

38 below — Ely, Birchdale, Bigfork

37 below — Littlefork, Cook, Margie

35 below — Cotton, Hibbing, International Falls, Baudette

34 below — Makinen

33 below — Northome

32 below — Hill City, Cass Lake

31 below — Walker, Bemidji

29 below — Aitkin, Grand Rapids, Grand Marais airport, Roseau

23 below — Brainerd

20 below — Duluth airport, Staples

9 below — St. Cloud, Alexandria, Fairmont, Cambridge, Princeton

8 below — Mankato, Redwood Falls, Willmar