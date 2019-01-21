Martin Luther King Jr.'s legacy through the eyes of young people

Americans are honoring Martin Luther King Jr. on Monday. He would have been 90 years old had he not been assassinated in 1968. King was one of the most important figures in the civil rights movement, standing for justice and equality.

MPR News host Angela Davis honored his legacy by talking with the next generation of black leaders. She spoke with two African-American high school students about what they're dealing with today when it comes to racial tensions, conflicts and stereotypes.

Joining them was a college professor who is challenging his students to learn from America's past when it comes to racial inequalities.

Guests:

Senam Akyea, Highland Park High School freshman

Terrell Turner, Johnson High School senior

Todd Lawrence, associate professor of English at the University of St. Thomas



Use the audio player above to listen to their discussion.