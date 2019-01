Dua Saleh performs tonight at 7th Street Entry

The first EP from Twin Cities-based singer and poet Dua Saleh came out earlier this month.

The five-song collection is called "Nur," which means "light" in Arabic. Pitchfork described the effort as "a superb show of control, lean except when it decides to lash out."

Saleh performs at an EP release show tonight at 7th Street Entry in Minneapolis.