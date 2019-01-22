Political Junkie: BuzzFeed's Buzz Kill, Government Shutdown and New Presidential Candidates

BuzzFeed's article about Michael Cohen being ordered to lie to Congress created shock waves in Washington this past week. So did the response from the office of special counsel Robert Mueller. Why did the investigator respond to this story and ignore so many others? And what did he mean by "not accurate"?

That was just one of the topics discussed today by Political Junkie, Ken Rudin, and guest host Tiffany Hanssen. They also touched on a round-up of the new presidential candidates, what Cohen might say when he testifies before Congress next month, why Rudy Giuliani hasn't been fired and who has the upper hand in the government shutdown.

To listen to the full conversation you can use the audio player above.