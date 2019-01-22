UnitedHealthcare alleges price fixing on generic drugs

UnitedHealthcare issuing dozens of pharmaceutical firms, alleging they fixed prices on generic drugs.

The Minnetonka-based health insurer filed the lawsuit in the U.S. District Court in Minnesota.

The company contends that drug companies agreed to "play nice" with each other and fix prices to assure themselves of market share and profits.

UnitedHealthcare said the companies colluded to increase prices on some drugs by more than 1,000 percent. The lawsuit says there are no market forces that could explain such price hikes. The company said it had to pay artificially-inflated prices for drugs provided to millions of patients.

The health insurer is seeking to recover overcharges with damages to be determined at trial. The drug companies already faced litigation from dozens of state attorneys general and the U.S. Department of Justice.

The Association for Accessible Medicines, formerly the Generic Pharmaceutical Association, did not respond to request for comment. The organization said that its members account for nine out of 10 prescriptions dispensed in the U.S.