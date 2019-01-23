Astronaut Mae Jemison on a mission to get more women in STEM

Dr. Mae Jemison speaks at the Martin Luther King Jr. Day Celebration. Christine T. Nguyen | MPR News

Dr. Mae Jemison made history in 1992 when she became the first African-American woman to travel to space. Now she's working to get more women and girls into science, technology, engineering, and math (STEM).

Jemison, a physician and an engineer, worked as a NASA astronaut for six years. Jemison's latest project is called Look Up. She talked with MPR News host Angela Davis.

Guest:

Dr. Mae Jemison, physician, astronaut and engineer. She was part of the crew on the Space Shuttle Endeavour in 1992.

