Did climate change bankrupt an electric company?

A table and chairs stand outside of one of at least 20 homes destroyed by a wildfire in Malibu, Calif., in November.

A major California electric utility is filing for bankruptcy, and climate change may be the culprit.

Pacific Gas and Electric Company (PG&E) could face up to $30 billion in liabilities from recent wildfires in California, the LA Times reports.

Hotter conditions make for more wildfires, and that's exactly what is happening in the western U.S., as Climate Cast has previously reported.

Now, some analysts see PG&E — a Fortune 500 company — as the first economic casualty of climate change.

Research scholar Michael Wara, who focuses on climate and energy policy at the Stanford Woods Institute for the Environment, joined Climate Cast to explain.

