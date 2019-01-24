Will Sen. Klobuchar run for president in 2020? Here's the outlook from Iowa.

We're about a year out from the Iowa caucuses, and several Democrats have already announced they're seeking their party's nomination for president.

The list includes four women — U.S. Rep. Tulsi Gabbard of Hawaii, and U.S. Senators Kirsten Gillibrand of New York, Kamala Harris of California, and Elizabeth Warren of Massachusetts.

U.S. Sen. Amy Klobuchar's name has also come up in discussions of potential candidates, although the senior senator from Minnesota says she has not yet made a final decision about whether to run.

MPR News host Cathy Wurzer talked with Des Moines Register political editor Rachel Stassen-Berger about Sen. Klobuchar's profile in Iowa.