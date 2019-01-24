Impact of the military transgender ban

This week, the Supreme Court allowed the Trump administration to implement a policy prohibiting most transgender people from serving in the military. This ruling isn't necessarily permanent as the policy is facing other legal challenges in the lower courts.

What does that mean to current service members who have already outed themselves as trans? How does the policy impact military readiness? And what is the personal toll? Guest host Tiffany Hanssen talked to a transgender veteran who now leads an association for trans vets.

Guest:

Evan Young, president, Transgender American Veterans Association, and retired Army Major

To listen to the full conversation you can use the audio player above.