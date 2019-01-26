Light snow causing havoc on Twin Cities highways

Crews respond to a crash on U.S. Highway 169 near Excelsior Boulevard in the Twin Cities on Saturday, in this view from a MnDOT traffic camera.

Updated: 1:30 p.m. | Posted: 12:10 p.m.

Light snow has caused dangerous driving conditions in the Twin Cities metro area and other parts of central and southern Minnesota as of early afternoon Saturday.

The Minnesota Department of Transportation reported dozens of spinouts and crashes on Twin Cities freeways as of 1:30 p.m.

The Rochester and Mankato areas also saw several crashes.

Temperatures in the single digits above zero may be limiting the effectiveness of road salt in combating the light snow that continues to fall across much of the region.

MnDOT reported major traffic delays on portions of Interstate 694, U.S. Highway 169, State Highway 100, Interstate 494 and State Highway 62 as of early afternoon Saturday.

After Saturday's light snow ends, a winter storm will bring the potential for a half-foot of snow or more for much of central and southeast Minnesota from late Sunday into Monday.