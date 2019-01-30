Roger Stone plead not guilty, what does it mean for the Mueller investigation?

Roger Stone, a former adviser to President Trump, pleaded not guilty to several criminal charges, including false statements, witness tampering, and obstruction of justice.

Tiffany Hanssen, filling in for Kerri Miller, spoke with former prosecutor, Scott Fredericksen, about Stone's trial and its significance to the Mueller investigation.

Guest:

Scott Fredericksen— Former federal prosecutor and independent counsel, and senior white collar criminal defense partner in Washington D.C.

To listen to the full conversation you can use the audio player above.