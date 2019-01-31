Cold got you thinking about where to retire? Arizona is tops for snowbirds

Portia Ramos (left), Jawn McKinley (center) and John Neville (right)
Jawn McKinley (center) and John Neville (right) lived in Minnesota for three decades but moved to Arizona after retirement. Their friend, Portia Ramos (left), who is a fourth-generation Minnesotan, likes Arizona but will not move from Minnesota. 