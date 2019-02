Putting this week's deep freeze in context

January started out warmer than average in Minnesota.

Just two weeks ago, some regions hadn't seen a subzero day yet.

That didn't last long.

Minnesota reported the nation's coldest temperature 11 times in the second half of January, according to retired University of Minnesota meteorologist and climatologist Mark Seeley.

He talked with MPR News host Cathy Wurzer about the cause of the recent deep freeze, and other weather topics.