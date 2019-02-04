How can politicians become better leaders?

As candidates prepare bids for the 2020 presidential election, one of the key factors voters will examine is their candidates' effectiveness as a leader.

Is political leadership a thing apart from what we think of as leadership in business or other disciplines? MPR News host Kerri Miller spoke to political experts, Keneshia Grant and Jay Aiyer, about the top qualities Americans look for in their political leaders and how that has changed over time.

Guests:

Keneshia Grant — Assistant professor of political science at Howard University

Jay Aiyer — Assistant professor or public policy at Texas Southern University and host of the podcast "Party Politics"

To listen to the full conversation, use the audio player above.