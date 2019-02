What's coming up at the state Capitol this week

Minnesota lawmakers are now a full month into the 2019 legislative session, and several issues are picking up steam — from a bill that would allow people to renounce racial covenants in their home titles, to legislation addressing elder abuse.

There's also a key special election on Tuesday for a seat in the state Senate.

MPR News host Cathy Wurzer checked in with MPR News political reporter Briana Bierschbach for a look at the week ahead.

