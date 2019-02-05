1 dead at site of Dakota County house explosion

Dakota County authorities say one person is dead following a house explosion in Hampton Township.

First responders were called after 6 a.m. Tuesday to the home at 24705 Lewiston Blvd. following the blast, which could be heard some 15 miles away in Hastings, the Dakota County Sheriff's Office said.

Deputies said they found a man wandering the scene with severe burns over much of his body who said he was looking for his wife. He was taken for care as deputies searched for his spouse.

Just before 9 a.m., a body was recovered from within the blast debris, the agency said, adding that the man and his wife appeared to be the only ones inside the home at the time of the explosion.

The victims' identifications have not yet been released. An investigation is underway to determine the cause of the explosion.