10 years since Lady Gaga's first single topped the Billboard pop chart

It's been 10 years since Lady Gaga topped the Billboard pop chart with her debut single "Just Dance," a song she wrote shortly after arriving in Los Angeles.

"That record saved my life," she told the Guardian in 2009. "I was in such a dark space in New York. I was so depressed, always in a bar. I got on a plane to LA to do my music and was given one shot to write the song that would change my life and I did. I never went back."

